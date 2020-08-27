DC FanDome Was A Huge Hit For Warner Bros. With 22 Million Views; Trailers Generate Over 150 Million Views

Saturday's DC FanDome event was quite the experiment for WarnerMedia, but it's one that paid off, and it sounds like the plan is to make this a yearly event. Find out more details after the jump...

Variety is reporting that the DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes event generated a total of 22 million views across 220 countries during its 24-hour run online, with the trailers - for movies like The Batman and Justice League: The Snyder Cut - generating upwards of 150 million views since the weekend.

"We really wanted to put together an event that would super-serve the fans," Warner Bros. TV group president and chief marketing officer Lisa Gregorian told the trade yesterday.

It's said that there were over 300 people on camera with roughly 250 people behind the scenes, and the content we saw was filmed over a two-week period near the end of July. That gave the production team just three weeks to put it all together, and the final eight-hour cut was read a week before the event took place; it was a massive undertaking, and one that paid off in a big way.

The budget for DC FanDome hasn't been revealed, though it sounds like it cost much less than a Hall H panel at the San Diego Comic-Con. "We reached a lot of fans around the world that we wouldn’t normally be able to reach," Gregorian explains. "We were able to have questions from India answered, or artwork looked at from the Philippines or South Africa, by the talent."

Now, it sounds like DC FanDome could return somewhere down the line, though Gregorian noted that in a post-COVID-19 world, there will be room for virtual and physical events like this.

Are you hoping for DC FanDome II?