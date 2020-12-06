DC Reportedly Holding Its Own Virtual Convention In August With Big Movie And TV Announcements

With COVID-19 ensuring that large gatherings are off the table for the foreseeable future, movie studios are looking for ways to connect with fans to hype up upcoming projects. In the case of Sony, that meant a digital presentation for the PlayStation 5 reveal, and it now sounds like DC is planning something similar for upcoming films and TV shows.

According to a report from GWW, there are plans in place to hold a digital convention called "DC FanDome." It's going to be a free, online event held on August 22nd, and will take place over a 24-hour period starting at 10am PDT.

The site notes that it will be a "global event that promises new announcements from WB Games, Film, TV and comics," and that fans can look forward to appearances from the cast and filmmakers of shows and movies like The Batman, Black Adam, The Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman 1984, Titans, Doom Patrol, Stargirl, and more.

This sounds similar to what Marvel Studios did a few years back with a "Marvel Event," and it will now be interesting to see if they follow suit with a show sharing first looks at the Disney+ TV shows and upcoming big screen releases like Eternals and Black Widow.

For DC, "FanDome" might have the potential to really put their slate of films and TV show on the map and bring some much-needed attention to what they currently have in the works.