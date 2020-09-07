Here Are All The Confirmed (So Far) Film And Television Panels For The Upcoming Comic-Con@Home

Marvel Studios and Warner Bros. are reportedly sitting out this year's [email protected], and that means the likes of Black Widow, Eternals, and Zack Snyder's Justice League won't have a presence at the virtual event. Yesterday, the Wednesday schedule was released, but Deadline has compiled a list of all the confirmed film and television panels.

As of right now, Disney+ will have a presence, but not with anything Marvel or Star Wars related.

The Walking Dead will be present, as will The Boys, and those panels should definitely be worth checking out. They're all going to be pre-recorded, of course, but that doesn't mean we won't get new footage and trailers. With any luck, The CW will soon be added to the event because those DC TV shows would definitely make the event look a little more exciting.

Check out the current film and TV schedule below:

TELEVISION

THURSDAY, JULY 23

[email protected]: Amazon Sets Panels For The Boys, Upload, Truth Seekers And Utopia; Launches First-Ever Virtual-Con

Truth Seekers (Amazon Originals)

Utopia (Amazon Originals) - 1pm

Upload (Amazon Originals) - 2pm

The Boys (Amazon Originals) - 3pm

FRIDAY, JULY 24

Archer (FX Networks) - 5pm

SATURDAY, JULY 25

Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe (Disney+) - 12pm

The Right Stuff (Disney+) - 1pm

What We Do In The Shadows (FX Networks) - 5pm

TBAs

The Stars and Executive Producer of ABC’s The Goldbergs (Disney TV/ABC)

A Conversation With Nathan Fillion (Disney TV/ABC)

American Dad! (20th Century Fox Television/TBS)

Bless The Harts (20th Century Fox Television/Fox)

Bob’s Burgers (20th Century Fox Television/Fox)

Crossing Swords (Sony/Stoopid Buddy Stoodios/Hulu)

Duncanville (20th Century Fox Television/Universal Television/Fox)

Family Guy (20th Century Fox Television/Fox)

Fear The Walking Dead (AMC)

Helstrom (Marvel Television/ABC Signature Studios/Hulu)

Hoops (20th Century Fox Television/Netflix)

NeXt (20th Century Fox Television/Fox)

The Simpsons (20th Century Fox Television/Fox)

Solar Opposites (20th Century Fox Television/Hulu)

Stumptown (ABC Studios/ABC)

The Walking Dead (AMC)

The Walking Dead: World Beyond (AMC)

FILM

SATURDAY, JULY 25

Antlers (Searchlight Pictures)

TBA

Bill & Ted Face The Music (Orion Pictures)