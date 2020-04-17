San Diego Comic-Con Officially Cancelled Due To Coronavirus Concerns; Will Resume In 2021

Well, we were all anticipating the bad news, and it's now been made official: for the first time in the event's 51-year history, San Diego Comic-Con has been cancelled amid ongoing coronavirus concerns...

We have just received confirmation that San Diego Comic-Con International will not take place this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers have announced that the event will instead return to the San Diego Convention Center from July 22-25, 2021.

This is terrible, if not particularly surprising news. SDCC was scheduled to take place from July 23-26, and while many were hopeful that the need for social distancing and quarantine restrictions would have subsided by then, it was always unlikely that such a massive gathering of people (135,000) would be given the go-ahead.

SDCC is always a very busy and exciting time here on CBM, with plenty of new casting news and trailers to discuss. This along with the postponements of so many big superhero movies is obviously very disappointing, but it's a small price to pay if it helps to control the spread of this lethal virus.

"Recognizing that countless attendees save and plan for its conventions each year, and how many exhibitors and stakeholders rely upon its events for a major portion of their livelihood, they had hoped to delay this decision in anticipation that COVID-19 concerns might lessen by summer. Continuous monitoring of health advisories and recent statements by the Governor of California have made it clear that it would not be safe to move forward with plans for this year."