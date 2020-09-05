San Diego Comic-Con Organisers Announce "Comic-Con At Home" Event Coming Later This Year

This year's San Diego Comic-Con has been cancelled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the event's organisers have now announced that an at home version of the event is going to be taking place...

This year's Comic-Con won't be taking place in San Diego as planned, but the event is tentatively scheduled for July 22nd - 25th, 2021. With any luck, the world will be normal enough for that to happen, but what about this year? Well, the organisers have now announced "Comic-Con at Home."

Not a lot of details have been revealed, but the teaser video below states, "Coming soon...free parking, comfy chairs, personalized snacks, no lines, pets welcome, badges for all, and a front-row seat to...Comic-Con at Home." More details are bound to follow in the coming weeks.

However, we do have some big questions. For example, will this be a free event or will fans have to pay? And will studios use it to share new footage and reveals with all the uncertainty in Hollywood right now?

It's hard to say, but a show like this certainly has a lot of potential, especially if the likes of Warner Bros. and Marvel Studios get involved. We could get our first looks at everything from The Batman and Eternals if that's the case, while announcements about future films could also be made.

Alternatively, it could just be a bunch of Zoom-style panels, but that could still be a lot of fun...

