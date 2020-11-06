SDCC Announces Plans For Panels And Presentations In Free Comic-Con@Home Virtual Event

Due to events out of the organizer's control, this year's San Diego Comic-Con has been canceled for the first time in 50 years. There will be an alternative, however, as [email protected] takes place beginning July 22 until July 26, the same period the actual show was supposed to take place.

[email protected] promises to deliver the authentic Comic-Con experience in the homes of fans, with panels and presentations about comic books, games, movies, and TV shows all planned.

A number of publishers and studios are said to be getting involved, but it's unclear whether that will involve major studios like Warner Bros. and Marvel Studios. An online Exhibit Hall will see exhibitors offering various promotions and limited edition products, a decision which could go really well or be a complete disaster; on the plus side, there will be activities fans at home can take part in.

"For the first time in our 50-year history, we are happy to welcome virtually anyone from around the globe," SDCC spokesperson David Glanzer said about the free event which will be open to all fans. "Though stay-at-home conditions makes this a very difficult time, we see this as an opportunity to spread some joy and strengthen our sense of community."

More details are likely to be revealed about [email protected] over the next few weeks.

Click HERE for more San Diego Comic-Con news from CBM!