JUSTICE LEAGUE Star Ray Fisher Shares Support For DOOM PATROL's Cyborg Actor Joivan Wade

When Joivan Wade was cast as Cyborg in Doom Patrol , the actor faced backlash from fans hoping to see more of Ray Fisher's version. However, the Justice League star fully supports his fellow Cyborg...

Had Warner Bros. decided to move forward with Zack Snyder's vision for the DC Extended Universe, Ray Fisher would have starred in a Cyborg movie this year. That obviously didn't pan out, and most of his Justice League scenes ended up on the cutting room floor thanks to Joss Whedon's reshoots.

With that in mind, you might think he would be bitter about Joivan Wade getting to play the character in DC Universe's Doom Patrol TV series. It's rare that we see multiple versions of DC characters on the big and small screen, and when Wade was cast, many wondered if Fisher was essentially being replaced.

Clearly, there's no sour grapes on his part whatever the case may be, as he recently took to Twitter to share his support for his fellow Cyborg. It seems some fans may have taken their frustration out on Wade in recent weeks after Fisher made some of his grievances known about Whedon's Justice League. That's likely what led to him deciding to speak out in his defence.

Ironically, the Tweet he quoted from Wade included Cyborg's "Boo-Yah!" catchphrase, a saying Justice League producer Jon Berg has claimed Fisher was unhappy being asked to say during reshoots.

Check out the Tweet below:

