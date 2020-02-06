DAREDEVIL: There's Now Less Than Six Months Until Marvel Regains The Rights To The Man Without Fear

2020 feels like the longest year of all-time, but it's now been revealed that there's less than six months to go until the rights to Daredevil return to Marvel Studios following that deal with Netflix...

9. Mental Instability If you're not the biggest Daredevil fan, it may come as surprise to learn that Matt Murdock has suffered from some serious mental issues over the years. The Kingpin once succeeded in mentally breaking Daredevil, while the murder of his girlfriend at the hands of Bullseye pushed him into a spiral which saw him eventually carve a literal bullseye into that villain’s forehead. Pushed to breaking point, Matt even ended up declaring himself New York’s new Kingpin of Crime! These issues have been a constant struggle for the hero, and though dealing with Daredevil’s mental health would potentially be a dark path to take a movie in, having The Kingpin break the Man Without Fear only for him to find his way back to the light is the kind of story which would actually be more inspiring than anything, while also bringing attention to some serious issues.



8. Courtroom Drama As great as the Daredevil series on Netflix often was, it's crazy that it never really devoted a serious amount of time to the fact Matt Murdock is a lawyer. That was only ever really addressed on a surface level, and even Frank Castle's day in court proved to be something of a let-down. It's said that the MCU's version of She-Hulk will specialise in superhuman law, so taking Matt down a similar route might not be the worst idea in the world. Heck, if Marvel Studios holds off on introducing the Man Without Fear for a few years, then he could even work for Jennifer Walters! Matt and Foggy Nelson's courtroom battles need to be a big part of whatever comes next for Daredevil.



7. A Not So Secret Identity? Secret identities aren't really a thing in the MCU, and should Marvel Studios decide to explore this storyline, we could be in for a real treat. When a corrupt FBI agent sold Daredevil’s secret identity to a tabloid newspaper, the hero found himself dealing with an insanely difficult situation. His identity now public, Matt Murdock was pursued by the law, faced problems from the New York State Bar Association due to his vigilante activities outside of his law career, and was forced to deny these accusations very publicly as his greatest villains targeted those closest to him. This wouldn't necessarily fit into a reboot, but the groundwork could definitely be laid for a sequel, even if it's something as simple as a post-credits scene showing that FBI agent selling Daredevil's secrets to...well, why not TheDailyBugle.net's J. Jonah Jameson? That might be fun!



6. Karen Page Originally introduced as the secretary in Matt Murdock and Foggy Nelson’s law firm, the two friends spent years battling for the affections of Karen Page. However, she had her sights set on Daredevil, but finding out that he and Matt were one and the same pushed their relationship to the limit and led to her leaving New York behind. If that sounds familiar, it's because we have already seen something similar play out on the small screen! However, Karen would still make for a great addition to a reboot, especially if her fate is the same as in the comics. After reuniting with Matt, Karen saved Daredevil’s life when she was impaled on a billy club thrown at her lover by the villainous Bullseye. She died in The Man Without Fear’s arms, and this set the hero on a dark path...



5. Bullseye Colin Farrell and Wilson Bethel both brought a lot to the table as Bullseye, but it’s about time that we see a faithful take on the psychotic villain. The deadly assassin for hire is capable of using practically anything as a lethal projectile weapon with flawless accuracy and deadly force. He needs to be more than just a henchman though, and Marvel Studios would be smart to really let him show off his sadistic side (even if it means pushing the boundaries of a PG-13 rating). Over the years, Bullseye has been responsible for killing both Elektra and Karen Page in cold blood, making his rivalry with the Man Without Fear all the more personal. There are a number of villains they could and should feature in a reboot, but Bullseye should definitely be a priority...he just needs the damn costume already as it still infuriates that season three shied away from that.



4. Less Frank Miller, More Mark Waid Frank Miller is rightly considered one of the best Daredevil writers of all-time, and as bad as it was, his influence could still be felt in some of the best moments of the 2003 movie. It also heavily influenced the TV series, whether it was the black costume or some of the story arcs we ended up seeing. However, an MCU reboot would be better off following in the award-winning footsteps of Mark Waid’s Daredevil run. It found the right balance of humour and character drama, and is actually a tone which would fit perfectly in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Of course, there’s nothing to say that there can’t still be some serious and darker elements to the movie. However, with the comic book runs which have followed Waid's mostly serving as "Miller-lite," it would be no bad thing for a reboot to shake things up and deliver a drastically different tone.



3. The Kingpin Even though he played a major role in the 2003 movie and the Netflix TV series, there's still plenty that can be done with Wilson Fisk, this time in a slightly more comic accurate fashion. That's not to say Wilson D'Onofrio's take was bad because it really wasn't; however, a Kingpin who is literally the Kingpin of Crime in New York City would be fun to see, especially if he pulls strings which are felt across multiple franchises. To differentiate this version, though, why not have him masquerade as the kind-hearted Mayor of New York City? We also wouldn't say no to some CGI enhancements which make him look comic accurate.



2. A Spider-Man Team-Up Spider-Man's MCU future is uncertain; while Tom Holland is currently signed for one more solo movie and an appearance in another Marvel Studios project, what comes after that is hard to say. With any luck, Sony Pictures will be smart enough to continue their deal with Disney, and that should leave the door open for a long overdue meeting between Peter Parker and Matt Murdock. Their friendship is the stuff of legend, and a team-up between Spider-Man and Daredevil never disappoints. If we do end up getting a reboot, then it would be smart to throw Spider-Man into the mix as it would bring more eyes to the project. Perhaps the heroes could even end up in the same college?

