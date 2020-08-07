WWE Superstar The Big Show Is Keen To Play Kingpin In A Future DAREDEVIL Project In The MCU

It's looking unlikely that Daredevil star Vincent D'Onofrio will be given the chance to return as Wilson Fisk in the MCU, but WWE Superstar The Big Show believes the role of The Kingpin is a "shoe-in."

Like many wrestlers, WWE Superstar Paul Wight, a.k.a. The Big Show, is looking to enter the acting world and is currently starring in the aptly named The Big Show Show on Netflix. During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, the "World's Largest Athlete" made it clear that the role of Wilson Fisk/The Kingpin in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is one he definitely has his eye on.

Vincent D'Onofrio received widespread critical acclaim for his role as the villain in Netflix's Daredevil, though it is looking increasingly unlikely that Marvel Studios will bring that cast back if and when they decide to reboot The Man Without Fear for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As a result, the door is definitely open for The Big Show to make his mark as the formidable baddie.

"The one that really I'm looking at it, I would love if they do a remake, I'm definitely going to go after pretty hard is that they do a Daredevil remake," he revealed. "And I'm going to definitely go after Kingpin pretty hard. I think Kingpin's a shoe-in for me."

It's not hard to see where he's coming from, as The Big Show definitely as the right size and look to portray the classic Daredevil and Spider-Man foe on screen. However, the wrestler later noted that he would accept any role from Marvel Studios as he would like to, "be like Samuel L. Jackson. I don't work to turn anything down but the pillowcases."

It remains to be seen what Marvel Studios does have planned for The Kingpin, but it's hard to imagine the Man Without Fear and his allies and enemies being left on the shelf for too long.

