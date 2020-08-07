A Number Of Recent DC Films "Scoops" Have Been Debunked Including Ryan Reynolds' GREEN LANTERN Return

Recently, we've heard a lot about the future of the DC Extended Universe, but a number of big rumours have now been debunked, calling the legitimacy of a number of self-proclaimed scoopers into doubt...

Hollywood has come to a halt thanks to COVID-19, but that hasn't stopped the rumour mill from churning on. We're obviously happy to share those with you (warning that they should be taken with a pinch of salt, of course), but The Wrap's Umberto Gonzalez has now debunked several of them.

On Twitter yesterday evening, the reporter for the trade dismissed Grace Randolph's recent claims that Batgirl will be taking the place of Terry McGinnis in some sort of Batman Beyond adaptation, while also dismissing her bold proclamation that Ryan Reynolds is in talks to return as Green Lantern (which, let's face it, sounded like nonsense from the very start).

He wasn't done there, though, because Gonzalez dismissed The Direct's report stating that a Constantine movie is being developed by Warner Bros, and laughed off DCEU Mythic's report (which originated on We Got This Covered) that a Justice League: Rebirth project is in the works.

On the plus side, he did say that a Zatanna movie remains in development, but pointed out that's been the case for a while now (the news was first reported in 2018 so wasn't exactly a "scoop").

Needless to say, this shows just how unreliable online rumours like these tend to be, and just goes to show that the only time to start getting really excited about a project is when the trades break the news. After all, it seems fair to say Warner Bros. insiders probably aren't feeding information about future Justice League plans to a fansite with 4,011 followers on Twitter.

What are your thoughts on these debunked rumours?