DC Could Be Planning To Reveal At Least Two "Secret" Movies At Upcoming DC FanDome Event

Every major DC Comics movie is expected to receive the spotlight at DC FanDome, but evidence has surfaced which indicates that Warner Bros. is planning to unveil at least two "secret" films at the event...

DC FanDome promises to pull back the curtain on a long list of upcoming DC Comics adaptations which are destined for both the big and small screens. Zack Snyder's Justice League, Black Adam, and The Suicide Squad are among those confirmed for the event, but it's now looking like some big announcements are going to be made about the future as well.

With Q&As set to take place throughout this weekend in August, the DC FanDome website has invited fans to submit their questions for the event. There are lots of options to pick from, of course, but the ones which have really grabbed the attention of fans are "Secret Movie 1" and "Secret Movie 2."

With every confirmed DC movie already part of the show, it's not as if those refer to the likes of Wonder Woman 1984 or The Batman, so chances are Warner Bros. plans to add at least two films to its current slate.

Aquaman 2 and The Flash are a couple of likely possibilities, and a shock appearance from Batman Returns star Michael Keaton could quite literally break the internet. It's also feasible that we'll be surprised with news on the likes of Green Lantern Corps or Batgirl.

