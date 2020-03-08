DC FANDOME: 10 Big Reveals We're Hoping To See From The Virtual Event Later This Month

DC FanDome is just weeks away, and with plenty of huge reveals planned for that, what are we hoping to see from the virtual show? These are the ten biggest things which could be shared by Warner Bros.!

Back in June, DC Entertainment announced DC FanDome, a virtual event which promises to deliver new announcements from WB Games, Film and TV, and comics, as well as an unprecedented opportunity to hear from the casts and creators behind many of our favourite movies and TV shows. A number of big titles, including The Batman and The Suicide Squad, have been confirmed for the event, while the curtain is also going to be pulled back on Zack Snyder's Justice League. With that in mind, we're now taking a look at the ten big reveals we're hoping to see from DC FanDome, including trailers, announcements, first looks, and even some casting news. To take a look through our ideas, all you guys need to do is click on the "Next" button below!

10. A Catwoman Costume Reveal When The Batman was shooting in the UK, director Matt Reeves pre-empted set photos with a moody teaser offering a first look at Robert Pattinson suited up as the new Caped Crusader. At the time, it felt like that was just the first of many, but COVID-19 obviously put a swift end to that. With the movie delayed from next June to October, there's probably not much Warner Bros. will want to show off at this point, but a Catwoman costume revealed would obviously be no bad thing. Assuming a similar video was shot with Zoe Kravitz before production was halted, then using that to show us what this latest iteration of Selina Kyle looks like on screen is a must. Set photos pointed to her wearing simple biker gear, but here's hoping it's a little more exciting than that, eh?



9. The Suicide Squad Trailer Writer and director James Gunn has confirmed that he finished shooting The Suicide Squad before COVID-19 closed Hollywood down, and it remains on course for its release in theaters next year. While the filmmaker has been using lockdown to continue post-production on his DC Comics adaptation, there's likely a lot more to be done, but that doesn't mean there's not at least some finished footage. With that in mind, there's really no reason we shouldn't be able to get a teaser trailer! Failing that, a shot of the new Task Force X would be no bad thing, while a villain reveal and some story details would be much appreciated as well, especially with so many bogus rumours out there.



8. Reverse-Flash Casting News This is probably a long shot, but now The Flash has a release date (and a possible co-star in Batman Returns' Michael Keaton), surely we can get something concrete at DC FanDome? Director Andy Muschietti will surely be on hand, and he could easily share some concept art of official details. There's been no word on the cast for this "Flashpoint" adaptation - who knows if Ezra Miller will even be part of the movie after that video surfaced of him allegedly choking a fan - but it would be pretty awesome for Keaton to be confirmed. And for us to learn who will be suiting up as Reverse-Flash! There have been rumblings for a while now that Jessica Chastain is being eyed for the role, and it would be no bad thing for her to make a surprise appearance during this virtual event.



7. More Black Adam Concept Art It's getting harder and harder to imagine that Black Adam will be released next December, especially as star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has to finish Netflix's Red Notice once restrictions lift. It seems unlikely that Johnson has donned Black Adam's costume at this early stage in production, but we're sure there's some more artwork sitting around in Warner Bros. we could be made privy to. A shot of the Justice Society of America would really get fans talking, but even just another shot of Black Adam would get fans excited about what's to come when this movie is released. Over the past few months, a handful of cast members have also been added to the project, so it's also possible Warner Bros. will reveal the entire list of actors set to star in this DC Comics movie.



6. A "Snyder Cut" Darkseid Reveal... Justice League director Zack Snyder has shared a tantalising glimpse of Darkseid while he was still Uxas, but we've yet to see what the iconic villain looks like in the present day. An argument could be made that this should be saved for HBO Max, but why not stick Darkseid on a poster? That could break the internet assuming Snyder has done a better job with his appearance than he did with Doomsday in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and it would make it clear just how different the "Snyder Cut" will end up being to what Joss Whedon delivered back in 2017. It also wouldn't be a bad thing for us to see a new version of Ciaran Hinds' Steppenwolf at the show.



5. ...And A Proper Justice League Trailer Zack Snyder has dropped some big hints that a trailer for his version of Justice League will premiere at DC FanDome, while also promising that we'll learn the official title and format at the event. That original sneak peek shared at the San Diego Comic-Con was awesome, so something more along those lines for this director's cut of Justice League would definitely be welcomed. It's unclear how much of the movie is finished, but a three or four minute preview showcasing much of what didn't end up in the theatrical version would really get fans excited for its debut. This could include the aforementioned reveals featuring Darkseid and Steppenwolf, though it's black suit Superman many #ReleaseTheSnyderCut supporters are keen to see more of here.



4. Finally Reveal The Next DC Video Game Video game news has also been promised for DC FanDome, so it's about damn time we finally get confirmation about the next title coming from Warner Bros. Interactive. New Batman, Justice League, and Superman titles have been rumoured for months (years?) now, so let's set the record straight here. The ideal outcome would be the news that Rocksteady has indeed been developing another Batman game, hopefully picking up not too long after the events of the classic Batman: Arkham Knight. Whatever the case may be, this will hopefully end up being a launch title (or among those in the second wave of games early next year) for PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X. After all, Marvel need some competition after delivering Spider-Man and the upcoming Marvel's Avengers coming in September.



3. A New Look At Wonder Woman 1984 (Including Cheetah) Wonder Woman 1984 was supposed to be in theaters by now, but it's now coming our way this October...well, barring any further COVID-19 related delays, of course! The delay forced Warner Bros. to halt the marketing campaign, but we've since had several leaked looks at Cheetah surface. That can't have been how the studio wanted us to see the villain for the first time, but they can make up for that with a trailer at DC FanDome which shows Cheetah in all her furry glory. Throw in the fact that the entire plot of Wonder Woman 1984 has leaked online (and underwhelmed), and Warner Bros. needs to pull out all the stops at this event to get fans on board with Patty Jenkins' sequel. The first teaser certainly impressed, so here's hoping this one can as well.



2. Clear Up Plans For DC Universe It's been clear for a while now that DC Universe's time is nearing its end, especially with the launch of HBO Max. Recently, WarnerMedia even pulled the plug on yearly subscriptions, and it would be good to get some clarification and confirmation when DC FanDome takes place later this month. Pretty much all the DC Universe TV shows are set to be part of DC FanDome, so we're sure that someone, somewhere could clear up whether these shows will call that or HBO Max home. Unfortunately, it seems unlikely that an event like this will be used to announce the end of what has essentially been a failed project for WarnerMedia, but we could certainly end up getting some clues about what the future does - or doesn't - hold in store for DC Universe over the coming years.

