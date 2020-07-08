DC FANDOME Announces Over 300 Guests Including Dwayne Johnson, Robert Pattinson, And Ezra Miller

Warner Bros. has announced the list of guests who will be part of the upcoming DC FanDome event, and it includes talent from upcoming movies like The Batman , The Flash , and Zack Snyder's Justice League !

It's been announced today that Warner Bros. has assembled over 300 special guests for the upcoming DC FanDome event. They will hail from DC's biggest films, live-action series, animated TV series, games, comics, and more, and looking at the video below, there are some undeniably impressive names set to make an impact at the 24-hour-only virtual experience.

DC FanDome takes place on August 22nd, and has been described as a "truly immersive, global virtual fan experience on August 22nd with no lines, no badges and completely free to enter." That last part is particularly exciting given how expensive a trip to Comic-Con is, and it's clear from this guest list that Warner Bros. is pulling out all the stops for what should be an epic show.

Available in 9 languages, DC FanDome will feature over 100+ hours of programming celebrating the past, present and future DC content through panels, behind the scenes access, user generated experiences, big reveals and exclusives. Looking through the list of names, it's clear we're not going to be disappointed.

You'll immediately recognise names from TV shows like The Flash and Titans, but in terms of movies, you'll no doubt notice the inclusion of The Batman director Matt Reeves and star Robert Pattinson, as well as The Flash director Andy Muschietti and star Ezra Miller, along with a tonne of talent involved with projects like Zack Snyder's Justice League, Wonder Woman 1984, and Black Adam.

There are a lot of names to digest, though we're definitely curious what the likes of Damon Lindelof, Giancarlo Esposito, and Val Kilmer will be getting up to as part of the DC FanDome celebrations.

Check out the teaser below:

