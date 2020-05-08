DC FANDOME Trailer Teases Upcoming Online Event With John Williams' Classic SUPERMAN Theme

DC FanDome is set to take place on August 22, and the event's official social media page has now debuted a teaser trailer which utilizes John Williams' iconic theme from the classic Superman movie...

The DC FanDome virtual fan experience is set to kick off on Saturday, August 22, and Warner Bros. has now debuted a brief teaser trailer for the 24-hour online event via Twitter.

The promo doesn't feature new footage from any of the movies or TV shows expected to feature at the event - although we do get a brief glimpse of that previously released shot of Darkseid from Zack Snyder's Justice League - but it does utilize John William's iconic Superman: The Movie theme to great effect.

The ultimate 24-hour experience for the world’s greatest fans is almost here. Mark your calendars for August 22 at https://t.co/SyKFjcIr1y #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/l8AUXRbecz — DC (@DCComics) August 5, 2020

The full lineup for DC FanDome has not been released, but it has been confirmed that we'll see something from James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, along with the first trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League and a new look at Wonder Woman 1984. Updates on WB's plans for the likes of The Batman, Black Adam, Aquaman 2 and some of the upcoming HBO Max projects are also likely.

Imagine all the Super Heroes and Super-Villains you’ve ever loved finally coming together in one place to celebrate DC’s past, present and future. Accessible for 24 hours at DCFanDome.com, the global event will immerse fans into the DC Multiverse, with new announcements from WB Games, Film and TV, and comics, as well as an unprecedented opportunity to hear from the casts and creators behind your favorite feature films and TV series, including: Aquaman, The Batman, Batwoman, Black Adam, Black Lightning, DC Super Hero Girls, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, DC’s Stargirl, Doom Patrol, The Flash, Harley Quinn, the SnyderCut of Justice League, Lucifer, Pennyworth, SHAZAM!, The Suicide Squad, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, Teen Titans GO!, Titans, Watchmen, Young Justice: Outsiders and, coming this fall to theaters worldwide, Wonder Woman 1984.

Do you plan on being a part of DC FanDome? Let us know in the comments, and be sure to tell us what you're most looking forward to.