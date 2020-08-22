STATIC SHOCK: Milestone's Reginald Hudlin Confirms That A Live-Action Movie Is In The Works

Milestone will return to DC publishing next year with a new Static Shock digital series, but Reginald Hudlin also confirmed at DC FanDome that there are plans for the character to star in his own movie.

At DC FanDome just mere minutes ago, it was confirmed that Milestone is returning to DC publishing. Milestone principals Reggie Hudlin and Denys Cowan joined DC Publisher/CCO Jim Lee to break the news that an all-new Static Shock digital comic book series will arrive next February, followed by an original graphic novel with art by Cowan.

Milestone heroes Icon & Rocket are also set to return, while select content from the Milestone backlist will be remastered and available for purchase digitally from September onwards.

There was bigger news than just that, though.

As Deadline notes, it was also confirmed at the event that a new live-action Static Shock movie is in development. "We’re talking with other divisions at Warner Bros, even those in animated about doing (Milestone Media) feature films," Hudlin said, "and we’re also involved in extending the Milestone characters into new media, like podcasts with a series of stories on podcast."

"We want to deliver Milestone Media on whatever platform you want," he concluded.

Clearly, Milestone just became a huge priority for Warner Bros., and it's easy to see why when there are so many characters they can use on both the big and small screens. In the comics, Virgil Hawkins was exposed to a mutagenic gas that swept his city of Dakota, which gave him and other "bang babies" superpowers. As the name suggests, he has the ability to control electromagnetism.

Are you excited to see Static Shock on the big screen?