DEADPOOL Creator Rob Liefeld Blames Marvel Studios For There Not Being A Third Movie Yet

We've still not sure what's happening with Deadpool in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the Merc with the Mouth's creator has now blamed Marvel Studios for there not being a third instalment yet...

The first two Deadpool movies were massive hits, and now Marvel Studios hold the rights to the Merc with the Mouth, fans are anxious to see Ryan Reynolds enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As of right now, there's no sign of that happening. Reynolds has visited the studio, but said in a number of interviews that he's unsure what the future holds in store for the character. Of course, it's not as easy as just adding him to this shared world as mutants don't exist in the MCU yet, but Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld believes the blame for no Deadpool 3 lies with Marvel regardless.

"I blame Marvel...blame Marvel that that hasn't happened yet," he exclaimed during a recent interview with ComicBook.com. "They are the reason it isn't happening. Whatever conundrum or it didn't fit into your master plan, just commission it. Okay, commission it. You know if Frank Frazetta was still around, you would say, 'Frank paint for me.'"

It is a little frustrating that the movie doesn't have a place in Phase 4, but announcing that would arguably reveal Marvel's mutant plans sooner than they would like. The character will also need to be rebooted to some extent, and we still don't know if we're getting a PG-13 overhaul or of heading down the R-Rated route is something Disney will consider.

When it does eventually arrive in theaters, though, you know Deadpool 3 will be another major hit...