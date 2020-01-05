DEADPOOL Star Ryan Reynolds Says The Merc With The Mouth Being In The MCU "Is A Win For Everyone"

There's still no word on plans for the Merc with the Mouth in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Ryan Reynolds has now shared what he knows, and his hopes for Deadpool to get to play in the MCU sandbox...

While we know Ryan Reynolds has paid a visit to Marvel Studios, there's been no word on plans for Deadpool 3. Marvel Studios' Phase 4 slate has already been set in stone for the next few years, but the X-Men, Fantastic Four, and Merc with the Mouth are all notable by their absence.

When Total Film recently spoke to the actor about his upcoming movie Free Guy, they asked about what the future might hold in store for Deadpool and, he seemed to choose his words carefully.

"Oh, man, I really don’t know," Reynolds admitted. "It’s just all so new with it being over at Marvel now, and, you know, figuring out the ins and outs as much as I can, from where I sit. We’ll see."

"I don’t feel like an insider at all. I think once I’m more intimate with it – if we get to make a Deadpool 3… if or when we get to make a Deadpool 3, I’ll probably have a better perspective on that. But I’m a huge fan of Marvel, and how they make movies. So when Disney bought Fox, I only saw that as a good thing," he continued.

"Deadpool hopefully being allowed to play in that sandbox, I think is just a win for everyone involved. But we’ll certainly see."

Waiting for an update is all we can really do for the time being, and while it's easy to imagine Reynolds being asked to return as Wade Wilson, the clock is ticking, as Marvel Studios is likely to reboot the character before too long (whether that means slapping him with a PG-13 rating is hard to say for now).

What do you hope the future holds in store for Deadpool?