DEADPOOL Star Ryan Reynolds Sees "Infinite Possibility" For The Merc With A Mouth In The MCU

We still don't know what the future holds for Deadpool , but Ryan Reynolds believes the Merc With a Mouth will return in some capacity... whether that's as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe or not...

Fans are anxious for some sort of update on the status of Deadpool, but in the absence of an official announcement, all we can do is attempt to get as many details out of Ryan Reynolds as possible!

The Free Guy actor has always seemed confident that The Merc With a Mouth will return in some capacity, but he's been hesitant to be too specific (it could be that he's genuinely not certain, but we doubt it!), and he continued to keep his cards close to his chest during an appearance on on The Tonight Show.

Reynolds does seem excited about the prospect of Wade Wilson playing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe sandbox, but he says he'd be just as happy if the character continued to "do his own thing."

"I see infinite possibility in either version, you know? If Deadpool were to be in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, I think it would be explosive, and amazing, and what a sandbox to play in. If Deadpool continued to get to just do his own thing, and be his own thing, also just like infinite possibility."

So, not a whole lot more to go on there - although Reynolds did suggest that he has been speaking to writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick about the character's future, and they hope to get to work on another project soon.

Check out the video interview for yourselves below, and let us know if you think Deadpool will eventually be integrated into The MCU in the comments.