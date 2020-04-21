DEADPOOL 2 Behind The Scenes Video Features A Violent Fight Scene With Josh Brolin's Cable

Avengers: Endgame star Josh Brolin has shared a behind the scenes video from his time working on Deadpool 2 , and we get to see Cable kicking some serious ass (well, a stunt performer's anyway).

Deadpool 2 brought a lot of new characters to the table, but it's fair to say that it was Josh Brolin's Cable who stole the show. He delivered pretty much what everyone was hoping for from the badass, time-travelling mutant, and while his Marvel Cinematic Universe future is uncertain, fans are certainly hoping that the actor will reprise the role down the line.

In the meantime, the Avengers: Endgame star has shared an amazing behind the scenes video revealing footage of a brutal fight scene he performs as Cable alongside a stunt performer.

It's about as violent as you would probably hope, and while it's unlikely that we'll get an R-Rated Deadpool adventure in the MCU, here's hoping Cable is able to push the boundaries of PG-13 if he does make his return at some point. For now, though, the franchise's fate is a mystery.

Ryan Reynolds was spotted at Marvel Studios not too long ago, of course, but there's been no mention of the Merc with the Mouth in any of their Phase 4 plans.

Check out the video below:

