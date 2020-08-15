DEADPOOL 2: Lewis Tan "Would Love" A MAD MAX Meets GLADIATOR Mojoworld Spinoff For Shatterstar - EXCLUSIVE

Talking to us to promote his new short film Ji , star Lewis Tan reflects on his Deadpool 2 cameo as Shatterstar and suggests a return for the fan-favourite character in an awesome sounding spinoff...

Iron Fist and Mortal Kombat star Lewis Tan's latest project is Ji, a new sci-fi short film which recently premiered on WatchDust.com (you can also check it out below).

Directed by Ben Griifin, it follows a modified human from a man-made planet who risks his life to travel to where humanity originated. But will he choose love or his civilization? The project also stars Cosmic Sin's Eva De Dominici, and there's definitely feature potential with a project like this one.

We'll bring you our full interview with Lewis on Monday, but we also made sure to ask the actor about his time playing Shatterstar in Deadpool 2. As funny as it was to see X-Force killed off one after the other, many fans were furious about the fate of Tan's character, and we asked if he initially hoped to have a much larger role in the X-Men Universe before the Disney/Fox merger.

"When I signed on it was fairly hidden from me what was going to happen," Tan explained. "Once I found out I was still excited. working with Ryan and Dave was such a good experience and I love the characters [of] both Deadpool and Shatterstar. Of course, now I fell in love with playing him and would love to do a spinoff where we can explore Mojoworld in a Mad Max meets Gladiator type of way, that would be a dream."

That honestly sounds beyond awesome, and we can only hope Marvel Studios now gives Tan another chance in the not too distant future. The premise of this spinoff would be a great fit for Shatterstar and, who knows, perhaps he'll make his own "fan-made" short somewhere down the line?

You can check out Ji below:

