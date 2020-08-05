DEADPOOL 2 Producers Fined Nearly $300,000 For The Death Of Stuntwoman Joi Harris

Back in August 2017, a stuntwoman on the set of Deadpool 2 was killed in a motorcycle crash. Now, one of the sequel's production companies has been hit with a hefty fine for their role in what happened.

Deadline reports that the producers of Deadpool 2 have been hit with a $289,562 fine for failing to provide a safe workplace for a stuntwoman Joi Harris. She was killed in a motorcycle crash on the Vancouver set of the sequel in August 2017, and the penalty has been imposed on TCF Vancouver Productions LTD by WorkSafeBC, the United States equivalent of OSHA.

Harris was performing her first movie stunt when she was killed after being ejected from the motorcycle she was riding and ended up crashing through the plate-glass window of a nearby building.

"The primary purpose of an administrative penalty is to motivate the employer receiving the penalty — and other employers — to comply with occupational health and safety requirements and to keep their workplaces safe," the agency said before revealing the five violations made by TCF.

• Failure to ensure the health and safety of all workers by failing to identify the hazards and assess and control the risks of the work activity and failing to provide adequate supervision.

• Failure to ensure that the stunt performer complied with the Regulation by wearing safety headgear while operating the motorcycle.

• Failure to ensure the health and safety of the stunt performer by failing to provide adequate supervision with respect to this work activity.

• Failure to provide the stunt performer with a new worker orientation.

• Instructing the stunt performer not to wear safety headgear while operating the motorcycle.

Before joining the Deadpool 2 crew, Harris became the first African-American woman licensed to actively compete in American Motorcyclist Association races. She was only 32 when she died.