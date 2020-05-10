DEADPOOL 2 Star Josh Brolin Says Playing Cable Felt Like A "Business Transaction" Compared To Thanos

In a new interview, Josh Brolin has opened up about playing Cable in Deadpool 2 , saying that it was "hard" and more akin to a "business transaction" than the time he spent as Thanos in the Avengers movies.

After taking on the role of Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Josh Brolin later joined the X-Men Universe as Cable in Deadpool 2. The hope among fans is that the actor will be given the opportunity to reprise that role in the MCU, but whether he actually wants to is another matter altogether.

During a recent appearance on the Team Deakins podcast, Brolin opened up about how the process of starring in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame differed to Deadpool 2.

Recalling the conversations he had with Joe and Anthony Russo about Thanos, Brolin said: "I mentioned [Marlon] Brando in 'Apocalypse Now,' this guy who is very elusive and insane but what he is saying makes sense and is poetical. I started seeing the parallel, which I liked for me. I loved being able to resort to a film like 'Apocalypse Now' when I was doing something like 'Avengers.'"

"'Deadpool' was hard," the actor continued. "Even though it was funny, it was harder. That was more of a business transaction, it was more, 'We need to make this like this,' whereas I didn't feel that way with 'Avengers.'" It doesn't sound like he had much freedom playing Cable, and that he was expected to just come in and deliver what Fox wanted with no creative input beyond that.

That's to be expected on some projects, of course, but if you were wondering which comic book universe Brolin most enjoyed being part of, it's clear now that he'd take Thanos over Cable!