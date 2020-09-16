DEADPOOL's Morena Baccarin Doesn't Lament Lack Of Screentime In Sequel

It's currently unknown if or when a third Deadpool film will happen with the same cast of characters other than Ryan Reynolds but many X-Men fans are hoping to see Morena Baccarin's Vanessa become Copycat.

After having a pivotal role in the first Deadpool film, Morena Baccarin's Vanessa didn't have a whole lot to do in the sequel which introduced Josh Brolin's time-traveling Cable. However, Baccarin isn't bitter about how things played out.

In a new interview to promote her upcoming disaster film Greenland (which was slated for release on September 25 before being delayed a second time due to COVID-19), Baccarin stated that she was okay with Vanessa's lack of screentime because the character's presence was still felt throughout the film. Speaking to CB, Baccarin stated, "I can understand that people felt that way and I certainly was disappointed that I didn't have more to do, because I just loved the part so much, But in watching the film and reading the script, it felt like such an emotionally pivotal role in the film and the entire arc of his character in the film is set into motion because of what happens to my character, that it felt that I was very involved in the movie even though I didn't have a lot of scenes."

Of course, by the end of the film, Ryan Reynold's Deadpool manages to travel back in time and save the pregnant Vanessa from dying at the hands of drug dealers. This led many fans to speculate that a third film would see Wade Wilson struggling with being a father. However, Disney's acquisition of Fox has led to some doubt about the future of the franchise. With the MCU likely to reboot the X-Men, continuing with the Deadpool film series in its current form would seem to be a nonstarter.

That's bad news for fans hoping to see Baccarin's Vanessa develop her mutant powers and become Copycat. In the comics, Vanessa Geraldine Carlysle is a mutant with the Mystique-like ability to shapeshift into other humans and animals. However, her ability is on another level as she's able to copy individuals down to their cellular level, making her capable of copying the superpowers of other heroes and villains.

Perhaps Wade's trip back in time altered reality in such a way that Baccarin's Vanessa now has the same powers as her comic book counterpart? Whether we get an answer to this question depends on how Kevin Feige and co. wish to introduce mutants into the MCU.