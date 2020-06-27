DEADPOOL 3: Morena Baccarin Says She Hasn't Yet Been Contacted For The Merc's Third Movie

Rumour has it that Deadpool 3 will pit the Merc with the Mouth against the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, but regardless of what form it takes, actress Morena Baccarin has yet to hear about the movie...

Despite being killed off in Deadpool 2, Wade Wilson's use of time-travel brought his fiancee Vanessa back to life, and that obviously leaves the door open to the character returning in the planned third film being developed by Marvel Studios (where we would hopefully see her finally discover her mutant powers and become Copycat).

Unfortunately, during an interview with Entertainment Weekly, actress Morena Baccarin confirmed that she's yet to hear anything about the third instalment of the Deadpool franchise.

"I have no idea," she admitted when asked if she has a bigger role in Deadpool 3. "Apparently, they're still writing it. I genuinely don't know. I have not been asked, or approached. There's been no conversations yet, so I'm waiting with bated breath."

Baccarin added that she hopes her role is "as big as possible," but noted that Ryan Reynolds "will always be the lead," but that, "I would love to be right by his side."

After barely appearing in Deadpool 2, the actress pointed out that working on the first movie was, "one of the best times of my life. It was so fun to be on that set, and it was creative, and fulfilling, and enjoyable all around. [Reynolds] is the best person to work with, and so sweet, and so damn funny it hurts."

Are you hoping to see Baccarin make her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?