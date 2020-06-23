DEADPOOL 3 Rumor Claims Ryan Reynolds Has Pitched A Deadpool Vs. The Marvel Universe Movie

Take this one with the biggest grain of salt you have to hand, but a new rumor circulating online claims that Ryan Reynolds approached Marvel Studios with the idea of pitting Wade Wilson against the MCU!

You may recall Roger Wardell breaking a number of seemingly unbelievable stories through Twitter, only for them to be confirmed months, or sometimes years later. Today, another hard to believe scoop has been shared by Wardell (via Hindustan Times) claiming to shed some light on Ryan Reynolds' hopes for Deadpool 3.

"Deadpool kills Fox’s Marvel Universe was one of the ideas pitched by Reynolds back in 2019," the anonymous insider exclaims. "Michael Bay in talks to direct the movie."

As hard as this is to believe, there's a lot about the rumor that does make sense. Reynolds worked with Bay on Netflix film Six Underground, a film written by Deadpool scribes Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. This could even be a standalone feature with Wade Wilson taking on familiar faces, all while leaving the continuity of the actual Marvel Cinematic Universe unscathed.

It's difficult to believe a film like this wouldn't effortlessly gross over $1 billion at the global box office, and the irreverent nature of Deadpool means he would be well-suited to this type of adaptation.

Reynolds has met with Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige, but whether this is something both parties are considering for Deadpool in the MCU is uncertain. It's an exciting prospect, however, and while you should definitely take this with a grain of salt, it surely can't be that much longer before official word is shared by those involved.

Click HERE for more Deadpool 3 news from CBM!