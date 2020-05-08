DEADPOOL Star Ryan Reynolds Remains Unsure What The Plan Is For The Merc With The Mouth In The MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been put on hold thanks to COVID-19, but fans remain desperate to see Deadpool enter that shared world. Ryan Reynolds, however, is uncertain about what's going on...

Deadpool and Deadpool 2 were critical and commercial hits for Fox, but with Marvel Studios now in charge of the Merc with the Mouth, the character's fate is unclear. While Ryan Reynolds has met with Kevin Feige, we're no closer to knowing what his plans are for Wade Wilson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Fans, meanwhile, are growing increasingly impatient to learn what comes next for Reynolds' take on Deadpool, and while the entire Phase 4 slate has been delayed thanks to COVID-19, there's been no sign of this character from the start (meaning his MCU debut is likely still a number of years away).

During a recent interview with Fast Company, Reynolds was asked to comment on when he believes Deadpool will finally get to cross paths with the Avengers, and his response was a simple one.

"Three words," the actor responded. "I don’t know. Obviously, everything is on pause right now."

This isn't what fans will have been hoping to hear, but even if Reynolds did know what the plan is, chances are he wouldn't be able to say anything. It definitely seems like a missed opportunity on Marvel's part not to make a Deadpool 3 a priority, but that's obviously easier said than done when they haven't introduced the concept of mutants to the MCU just yet.

What do you hope the future holds in store for Deadpool on the big screen?