DEADPOOL's Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Responds To Reports Marvel Had No Plans For X-MEN Prior To Pandemic

In a report that claims Marvel Studios had no serious plans for the X-Men franchise prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, there are comments from Ryan Reynolds about the world needing more Deadpool...

The Disney/Fox merger saw the rights to both the X-Men and Fantastic Four franchises return to Marvel Studios, but there are so far few signs of those characters joining this shared world. Madripoor is expected to factor into The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, of course, but it seems Kevin Feige and company are taking their time with characters who desperately need to be rehabilitated.

Dark Phoenix was a critical and commercial bomb, and it now appears as if The New Mutants will follow suit. With that in mind, it's no great surprise that an X-Men reboot isn't on the way just yet.

In a report from Entertainment Weekly, "A studio source told EW there weren't any current plans for any of the X-Men movies before the pandemic hit. A studio summit held early in 2020 — a preview of sorts with a presentation by Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige — didn't even have Deadpool 3 on the official docket."

That doesn't sound overly positive, right?

Well, the site reached out to Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds for comment, and he came back with a tongue in cheek, "I agree with Martin Scorsese and Francis Ford Coppola that Marvel films suffer from an alarming lack of Deadpool."

Shortly after the merger took place, we heard that it would be at least five years before the X-Men received the reboot treatment, and that's likely only been delayed by COVID-19. As for the Merc with the Mouth, however, if Marvel Studios don't act fast, it could be too late for Reynolds to reprise the role...