Rob Liefeld Comments On Possible DEADPOOL 3 And Why He Believes A CABLE Spinoff Needs To Happen

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld has addressed the possibility that there may not be a Deadpool 3 , while also commenting on a Cable spinoff and what Fox had planned for the now scrapped X-Force feature...

Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld has been extremely outspoken in recent months when it comes to the future of the Deadpool franchise, but he dialled it back a little for a recent interview with Collider. No one really knows how creatively hands on the comic book writer and artist was with the first two movies, but he certainly gives off the impression that he was a key part of the process.

Regardless, he's made peace with the fact that there might not be a third instalment starring Ryan Reynolds now the rights to the Merc with the Mouth have returned to Marvel Studios.

"You know what? There may not be another Deadpool, and I’m fine," he told the site. "Because I have to live with the fact that I had two amazing experiences, two movies I’m extremely proud of, I love knowing everybody on those movies. I love Ryan [Reynolds], Josh [Brolin], Zazie [Beets], David [Leitch], Tim Miller. All of them."

"The work they did was fantabulous, those movies are here to stand the test of time. You know, but in the world we live in, nothing is guaranteed. And it takes a lot to make movies."

Liefeld went on to explain why he feels Josh Brolin's Cable deserves to get his own spinoff somewhere down the line.

"He can exist independent of Deadpool in a heartbeat. He has for years. If Deadpool’s been in like 330 comics, Cable’s been in about 520. Yes, I’ve counted. In between Deadpool 2 wrapping and opening, I got really close with Josh. And he was very excited about exploring Cable in the subsequent sequels."

He finished by dropping an intiguing tease about the X-Force move that never ended up happening. "The X-Force standalone movie that was, in his own words, Cable-centric," he added, revealing a very interesting piece of information the Deadpool 2 star shared with him once upon a time.

Time will tell what the future holds in store for Deadpool, though it's no secret that Ryan Reynolds has met with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, presumably to discuss the character's future.