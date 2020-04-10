RUMOR MILL: Kevin Feige Wants To Sign Ryan Reynolds To MCU's Biggest Contract For DEADPOOL 3 And Beyond

If a new rumor is to be believed, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is now keen to sign Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds to a massive contract which will be bigger than any other MCU actor before him!

In "Rumor Mill," we share the hard to buy rumours that don't come from reliable sources like the trades, but are still more believable (just) than what you might find on Reddit.

Fans are desperate to know what the future holds in store for Deadpool in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and though Ryan Reynolds has visited Marvel Studios, the actor maintains that he knows nothing of what comes next for the Merc with the Mouth on the silver screen.

The casting of J.K. Simmons and Jamie Foxx in the Spider-Man franchise as new versions of characters they played in different, non-Marvel Studios properties has given fans hope, however, and it's likely Reynolds could return as a new Deadpool minus the baggage of his Fox counterpart. That would likely lead to a lot of funny, fourth-wall breaking jokes about his time in the X-Men Universe too.

Today, The Direct is reporting that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is interested in signing Reynolds to the "biggest" deal in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It's assumed that means the actor will be signed up to star in more Marvel Studios films than any other actor, a sign perhaps that there are indeed huge plans for Deadpool in future despite a notable lack of radio silence from Feige on the matter. Unfortunately, this is just a rumor and not official.

