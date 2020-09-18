Nolan North Is Actively Trying To Get Marvel To Make Another DEADPOOL Video Game - EXCLUSIVE

Marvel's Avengers star Nolan North (Tony Stark/Iron Man) has revealed that he's trying to convince Marvel Games to make another Deadpool after the 2013 title was released to widespread critical acclaim...

The Deadpool video game was released in 2013, and for fans of the Merc with the Mouth, it was the perfect interpretation of the character. Unfortunately, there hasn't been a sequel, but we did get a re-release on the current generation of consoles when the Deadpool movie was released.

As we're sure you already know, Nolan North voiced Wade Wilson in the game, and much of what he did there definitely seemed to go some way in influencing Ryan Reynolds' take on the anti-hero.

When we caught up with the actor to talk Marvel's Avengers, we asked about his time playing Deadpool and Nolan reflected on receiving high praise from Reynolds for the work he did as the character.

"Craig Kyle, who was one of the producers, said that Ryan Reynolds was a long-time fan and actually praised what I did. He really liked it, and I know he played the video game one time with Jacksepticeye and he had some high praise for me, and I started DM'ing with Ryan on Twitter, telling him, 'You've made me cooler to my kids than I've ever been,' and he's a fan!"

As for whether the franchise stands a chance of returning, Nolan revealed: "I'm trying to get Marvel to do another Deadpool video game, and we could have Ryan come on and do a cameo in the video game." Needless to say, that would be nothing short of awesome, and we can only hope it ends up happening.

We just have to keep our fingers crossed that the Uncharted legend can convince Marvel Games to make it a reality, especially as Deadpool fans would love to see the Merc back in a video game.

As well as starring in video games, animated TV shows, and movies, Nolan also has his own YouTube channel - Retro Replay - so make sure you head over and subscribe. You can also find him on Twitter at @nolan_north and Instagram at @reallynolannorth to keep up to date with that series and future projects.

