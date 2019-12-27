Ryan Reynolds Confirms That DEADPOOL 3 Is Officially In The Works At Marvel Studios

Coming off persistent rumors that Deadpool 3 is already in development at Marvel Studios following the 20th Century Fox merger, star Ryan Reynolds has now confirmed that the movie is being worked on...

Ever since Disney bought out 20th Century Fox, there's been speculation that a third Deadpool movie was in development. Despite the persistent rumors, we've never really had anything solid to go on from anyone directly involved with the property... until now.



During a Christmas Eve appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan, Wade Wilson actor Ryan Reynolds confirmed that The Merc with a Mouth has indeed found a new home at Marvel, and that the "whole team" is working on a third solo outing for the character.



"Yeah we're working on it right now with the whole team," Reynolds said. "We're over at Marvel [Studios] now, which is like the big leagues all of a sudden. It's kinda crazy. So yeah, we're working on it."







Deadpool is a very popular character and the first two movies were big money-spinners for Fox, so it's hardly a surprise that Marvel Studios has made another project featuring the wise-cracking mercenary a priority. The big question is, will it be R-rated?



It's hard to imagine a PG-13 take on Deadpool (Wade being watered down for Disney could work as a meta joke, but for an entire movie?), but it's equally as difficult to envision the Mouse House embracing the full-on, F-bomb laden gore-fests we were treated to in Deadpool 1 and 2.



For now, fans are sure to be happy that something is in the works, but we'll just have to wait and see what form that takes. Let us know what you'd like to see from a Marvel Studios Deadpool movie in the comments.

