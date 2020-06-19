DEATHSTROKE: KNIGHTS & DRAGONS Blu-ray Details & Cover Art Unleash The Terminator On Jackal & H.I.V.E.

Before we get to Superman: Man of Tomorrow , Warner Bros. Animation will be releasing a considerably different kind of DC animated movie in the Slade Wilson-centric Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons .

While Superman: Man of Tomorrow will be the next official entry in Warner Bros. Animation's long line of DC Universe Animated Original Movies, there's one more previously unannounced animated original heading our way this August, as the studio has announced Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons.

The film, which was directed by Sung Jin Ahn (Niko and the Sword of Light), will arrive on Digital HD on August 4, followed by its Blu-ray launch on August 18.

Initially conceived as a series of animated shorts, the first five of which appeared on CW Seed, the full-length 87-minute feature contains nearly 50 minutes of never-before-seen content, including the film's thrilling climax. It's also rated R for bloody violence/gore, language, disturbing images, and some sexual content; which sounds just about right for good ol' Slade Wilson.

Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons offers a new take on the Deathstroke legacy. Mercenary and master assassin Slade Wilson leads two lives: one as the relentless killer known as Deathstroke, and the other as a dedicated family man. When these worlds collide, forced together by the vicious terror group known as H.I.V.E., it is the killer in Slade who must fight to save his loved ones, as well as what remains of himself. With his soul torn apart and his young son held captive, Deathstroke will have to atone for the sins of his past to fuel the battles of his future.

Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Michael Chiklis (Fantastic Four; Gotham) headlines the cast as the titular Slade Wilson/Deathstroke, alongside Sasha Alexander (Rizzoli & Isles, Shameless, NCIS) as Wilson’s wife, Adeline “Addie” Kane Wilson.

The cast also includes Chris Jai Alex (ThunderCats Roar, Extraction) as The Jackal, Faye Mata (League of Legends) as Jade/H.I.V.E Queen, Griffin Puatu (Beastars) as Joseph/Jericho, Imari Williams (Transformers: Rescue Bots, LEGO DC: Shazam! Magic and Monsters) as President Nichols, Asher Bishop (The Angry Birds Movie 2) as Young Joseph, Colin Salmon (Krypton, Arrow, Die Another Day) as William Wintergreen, Delbert Hunt (Bad Henry) as Bronze Tiger, Panta Mosleh (Always Be My Maybe, Pass The Salt) as Lady Shiva, and Noshir Dalal (Red Dead Redemption II) as Kapoor, Castulo Guerra (The Usual Suspects, Jane The Virgin) as General Suarez, and Minae Noji (General Hospital) as Secretary of State.





Blu-ray Combo Pack and Digital Deathstroke: One-Man Death Machine (New Featurette) – Some think he’s a villain. To others, he’s an unsung hero of secret wars fought all over the world. One thing’s for certain: When you see the orange-and-black mask, Deathstroke is coming!



