 DEATHSTROKE: KNIGHTS & DRAGONS: CW Seed's Animated Series Set To Premiere This Monday, January 6
Deathstroke Headlines

DEATHSTROKE: KNIGHTS & DRAGONS: CW Seed's Animated Series Set To Premiere This Monday, January 6

DEATHSTROKE: KNIGHTS & DRAGONS: CW Seed's Animated Series Set To Premiere This Monday, January 6

CW Seed's Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons will premiere on the digital service on Monday, January 6. Check out the teaser for the upcoming animated series based on the DC Comics deadly mercenary assassin.

MattIsForReal | 1/4/2020
Filed Under: "Deathstroke"
Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons, the animated series based on the deadly CD Comics mercenary, will premiere on CW Seed this Monday, January 6. For those unfamiliar, CW Seed is a spinoff of The CW network with a focus on original content created exclusively for digital platforms. All 12 episodes of the animated Deathstroke series will be made available for free on the service.

Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons follows the super-assassin as he takes on the murderous Jackal and the terrorists of H.I.V.E. The character of Slade WIlson will be voiced by Michael Chiklis (Gotham) and not Manu Bennet as originally predicted. Bennet portrayed Slade Wilson in The CW's Arrow series.




Ten years ago, Slade Wilson — aka the super-assassin called Deathstroke — made a tragic mistake and his wife and son paid a terrible price. Now, a decade later, Wilson’s family is threatened once again by the murderous Jackal and the terrorists of H.I.V.E. Can Deathstroke atone for the sins of the past — or will his family pay the ultimate price?

Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons is written by J.M. DeMatteis and directed by Sung Jin Ahn. You can watch the series for free on CW Seed.
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...