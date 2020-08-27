DEATHSTROKE: KNIGHTS & DRAGONS - THE MOVIE Barely Cracks DEG's Watched at Home Top 20 List

While David Ayer's The Tax Collector remained on top, there were five new entrants on DEG's Watched at Home Top 20 List this week, including Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons - The Movie !

While a good chunk of theaters are set to reopen this weekend for The New Mutants and Bill & Ted Face the Music, DEG: The Digital Entertainment Group is still keeping us informed with their weekly "Watched at Home Top 20" list, tallying up the most popular titles consumed on disc and digital (excluding outside subscription-based streaming platforms).

For the third straight week, David Ayer's The Tax Collector was the top film, followed by Dreamworks/Universal's animated comedy Trolls World Tour in second and all three seasons of Paramount's critically acclaimed drama series Yellowstone in positions three through five.

As for the rest of the top ten, Lionsgate's The Silencing was sixth, Paramount's The Vanishing was seventh, Screen Media's The Outpost was eighth, IFC Films' Made in Italy was ninth, and Universal's You Should Have Left was tenth.

Among the five new titles to join the Top 20 this week was Warner Bros. Animation and DC Entertainment's Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons - The Movie, which dropped on Blu-ray and DVD last week. The animated film features the voice talents of Michael Chiklis (Fantastic Four; Gotham) and Sasha Alexander (Rizzoli & Isles; Mission: Impossible III).

For the week of August 27, here is the ‘Watched at Home Top 20’ list,

The Tax Collector (RLJ Entertainment) Trolls World Tour (DreamWorks/Universal) Yellowstone S1 (Paramount) Yellowstone S3 (Paramount) Yellowstone S2 (Paramount) The Silencing (2020, Lionsgate) The Vanished (2020, Paramount) The Outpost (Screen Media) Made in Italy (2020, IFC Films) You Should Have Left (Universal) The Rental (2020, IFC Films) Deep Blue Sea 3 (Warner) Jumanji: The Next Level (Sony) The King of Staten Island (Universal) Spree (2020, RLJ Entertainment) Scoob! (Warner) The High Note (Universal) Sputnik (2020, Sony) Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (Universal) Deathstroke Knights & Dragons: The Movie (Warner)

Source | DEG: The Digital Entertainment Group

Includes U.S. Digital Sales, Digital Rentals (VOD), DVD & Blu-ray for week ended 8.22.20