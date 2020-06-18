DEATHSTROKE: KNIGHTS & DRAGONS - THE MOVIE Trailer Offers A New Take On Slade Wilson's Legacy

While we're still waiting with bated breath for that live-action Deathstroke movie, a trailer for Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons - The Movie has been released that fans will definitely appreciate...

Deathstroke is one of DC Comics' most popular anti-heroes/villains, and while he's made memorable live-action appearances in Arrow, Justice League, and Titans, the character has yet to receive the spotlight in a solo outing. That's bound to happen somewhere down the line, but in the meantime, we have a trailer for Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons - The Movie.

Based on the CW Seed Deathstroke series which premiered back in January, this movie is going to add an extra 50 minutes of footage, and will feature voiceover work from Michael Chiklis, Sasha Alexander, Castulo Guerra, and a number of others.

Directed by Sung Jin Ahn with a script by Superman: Red Son's J.M. DeMatteis, Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons - The Movie promises to offer a new take on Slade Wilson's legacy as he attempts to save his son from H.I.V.E. Much to the delight of fans, the movie will boast an R-Rating and include bloody violence/gore, language, disturbing images and some sexual content.

While this is coming out over the summer, Zack Snyder's Justice League - which is set to hit HBO Max in 2021 - is also expected to give Joe Manganiello's a little more screentime in the post-credits scene.

Check out the trailer for the movie below:

