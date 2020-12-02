ALADDIN Sequel In The Works At Disney With STRAIGHT OUTTA COMPTON & FLIGHT Writers Attached
Variety is reporting that Walt Disney Studios are currently in the very early stages of developing an original sequel to their billion-dollar 2019 blockbuster Aladdin, with John Gatins (Flight; Real Steel) and Andrea Berloff (Straight Outta Compton; The Kitchen) penning the script.
The sequel will reportedly be based on an all-new original idea, which was produced after essentially six months of intense brainstorming, and will not be an adaptation of either of the direct-to-video animated sequels from the 90s.
The sequel will reportedly be based on an all-new original idea, which was produced after essentially six months of intense brainstorming, and will not be an adaptation of either of the direct-to-video animated sequels from the 90s.
While Variety's initial report was uncertain whether director Guy Ritchie would return, The Hollywood Reporter has learned that he will indeed be back at the helm of the sequel. Stars Will Smith, Mena Massoud and Naomi Scott are also all expected to reprise their roles as the Genie, Aladdin and Jasmine, respectively, but no formal offers will be made until the script is actually ready.
With its predecessor having grossed over $1.051 billion at the worldwide box office, the sequel will unsurprisingly also be a theatrical release.
