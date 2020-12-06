ARTEMIS FOWL's Rotten Tomatoes Score Has Been Revealed Following Disney+ Debut

Earlier today, Artemis Fowl landed on Rotten Tomatoes, but how has the latest Disney+ movie fared with critics? It's not good news, and quite possibly the streaming service's first critical flop...

Artemis Fowl was supposed to receive a theatrical release, but COVID-19 changed plans, and it has instead debuted on Disney+. Unlike Trolls World Tour, there wasn't really any backlash to the decision, and it could be because exhibitors released that Disney had a complete flop on its hands.

Given the response to the trailers (which spelled out that it wasn't a faithful adaptation of Eoin Colfer's hit series of novels), it appeared to have all the makings of a box office disappointment, but that's an embarrassment the studio has managed to avoid thanks to a digital release on its streaming service. Now, the first wave of reviews are in, and those too spell doom for the film.

Including our review - which you can read by clicking HERE - Artemis Fowl has a total of 73 verdicts on Rotten Tomatoes, and an abysmal score of 12%. In terms of verified user ratings, 41 people have weighed in thus far, and only 27% of them enjoyed it, so there's won't be a big divide here.

The Critics Consensus actually sums the movie up nicely, stating: "A would-be franchise-starter that will anger fans of the source material and leave newcomers befuddled, Artemis Fowl is frustratingly flightless."

At a time when Disney+ is in desperate need of content, Artemis Fowl seems unlikely to convince subscribers it's worth sticking around until The Mandalorian returns and the Marvel shows premiere.

Have you watched it yet?