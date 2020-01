BAMBI Live-Action Reboot In The Works; CAPTAIN MARVEL Writer Hired To Pen The Project

It seems like Disney isn't going to let their animated classics die in peace. They're ready to resurrect every single one of them if they have to, and it appears Bambi is the next one on their to-do list.

Whether it's, orDisney is planning to create live action remakes of their original animated classics. So it was only a matter of time beforewould get shot with the greenlight bullet. THR reports thatwill be getting a reboot, as it will be written bywriter Geneva Robertson-Dworet. It will also be penned by Lindsey Beer, who will be assisting the script for. They also say they will not attempt to "shoehorn a epic narrative" and will keep the kid-friendly story lowkey and grounded. Well, as grounded as a talking deer can be.Also, the movie will obviously not actually be live-action, but will have photorealistic animation likeanddid. While the reviews for Disney's live action remakes haven't been the best, the financial success they've garnered is undeniable.So are you interested in this new Disney revival? Leave your thoughts down below.