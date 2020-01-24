BAMBI Live-Action Reboot In The Works; CAPTAIN MARVEL Writer Hired To Pen The Project
Whether it's Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, or The Lion King; Disney is planning to create live action remakes of their original animated classics. So it was only a matter of time before Bambi would get shot with the greenlight bullet.
It seems like Disney isn't going to let their animated classics die in peace. They're ready to resurrect every single one of them if they have to, and it appears Bambi is the next one on their to-do list.
THR reports that Bambi will be getting a reboot, as it will be written by Captain Marvel writer Geneva Robertson-Dworet. It will also be penned by Lindsey Beer, who will be assisting the script for Chaos Walking. They also say they will not attempt to "shoehorn a epic narrative" and will keep the kid-friendly story lowkey and grounded. Well, as grounded as a talking deer can be.
Also, the movie will obviously not actually be live-action, but will have photorealistic animation like The Lion King and The Jungle Book did. While the reviews for Disney's live action remakes haven't been the best, the financial success they've garnered is undeniable.
So are you interested in this new Disney revival? Leave your thoughts down below.
