BEAUTY AND THE BEAST: Disney+ Prequel Series Featuring Luke Evans' Gaston Gets A Title

Beauty and the Beast is getting a prequel series on Disney+, and thanks to composer Alan Menken, we now know what the show - starring Luke Evans and Josh Gad - will be called. Read on for details...

Things have come to a halt in Hollywood thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Disney is making sure that they'll (eventually) have plenty of new content for the Disney+ streaming service. Among them is a Beauty and the Beast prequel series revolving around Gaston and his right-hand man LeFou.

Luke Evans and Josh Gad are set to reprise their roles from the live-action movie starring Emma Watson, and legendary composer Alan Menken is set to provide the show's music.

During a recent interview with Variety, Meken was asked about his work on the Disney+ series, and seemingly revealed the title in the process. "I’m excited about the projects I’m doing," he told the trade. "I’m working on Disenchanted and a new Beauty and the Beast prequel, The Little Town. I’ve also been working on the new animated picture Spellbound with John Lasseter. And I’m doing a bunch of Broadway shows."

As you may recall, "Little Town" is where we find Belle, Gaston, and LeFou in the Beauty and the Beast movie, so we can presumably expect much of the action to take place there.

Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz are set to serve as showrunners on Little Town, and while it might be a while before cameras star rolling, we should hear more about this one soon. Evans and Gad were arguably the best part of Beauty and the Beast, so more of them is definitely no bad thing.