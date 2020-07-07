CAPTAIN MARVEL's Jude Law In Talks To Play Captain Hook In Disney's PETER PAN & WENDY

Despite rumors that Joaquin Phoenix was in contention for the role, it's now been confirmed that Jude Law ( Captain Marvel, Gattaca ) is now in talks to play Captain Hook in Disney's Peter Pan & Wendy ...

According to Variety, the Captain Marvel actor hasn't signed on to star just yet, but it sounds like it'll soon be a done deal. If and when Law does commit to the project, he will follow in the footsteps of Dustin Hoffman, Jason Isaacs and, most recently, Hugh Jackman in bringing the hook-handed pirate to life on the big screen.

A rumor did the rounds late last year that Joker star Joaquin Phoenix was in contention for the part, but there's no mention of that in the trade's report. However, Justin Kroll does hint that none other than Will Smith was at the top of Disney's wish-list to play Hook in a follow up Tweet.

Peter Pan and Wendy will be directed by David Lowery (Pete's Dragon), who co-wrote the script with Toby Halbrooks. Alexander Molony (The Reluctant Landlord) and newcomer Ever Anderson will play the title characters, while Margot Robbie (Birds of Prey) is rumored to be the studio's pick for Tinkerbell.