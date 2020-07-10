CRUELLA Story Details Reveal How Emma Stone's Cruella De Vil Becomes One Of Disney's Greatest Villains

Newly revealed Cruella story details shed a little light on the plot of the live-action Disney film, dropping some big hints about how Emma Stone's Cruella de Vil descends into villainy and madness!

Cruella is still scheduled to be released on May 28, 2021, but with no sign of a trailer or anything beyond that first official image, it seems like Disney will end up pushing the film further into 2021.

Not much has been revealed about Craig Gillespie's 101 Dalmatians spinoff, but The DisInsider has now shared a lengthy description of the film's premise which sheds a little light on where we find Emma Stone's Cruelle de Vil when this story begins and what leads her down a dark path.

"Teenaged Estella has a dream. She wishes to become a fashion designer, having been gifted with talent, innovation, and ambition all in equal measures," it reads. "But life seems intent on making sure her dreams never come true. Having wound up penniless and orphaned in London at twelve, four years later Estella runs wild through the city streets with her best friends and partners-in-(petty)-crime, Horace and Jasper, two amateur thieves."

"When a chance encounter vaults Estella into the world of the young rich and famous, however, she begins to question the existence she’s built for herself in London and wonders whether she might, indeed, be destined for more after all. When an up-and-coming rockstar commissions Estella to design him a signature piece, she begins to feel as though she has truly arrived."

"But what is the cost of keeping up with the fast crowd– and is it a price Estella is willing to pay?" it concludes, dropping some big hints about Cruella's descent into madness and villainy.

How Cruella will ultimately tie into 101 Dalmations remains to be seen, as based on Disney's previous live-action remake it could be a prequel, retelling, or something in between. Whatever the case may be, it sounds like a fun time, and we can only hope a new look at the film is somewhere in the pipeline.

