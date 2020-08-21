Disney+ Could Introduce New Adults-Only Section For R-Rated FOX And Touchstone Films

Rumor has it that Disney is planning to add a new section to its streaming service which would see R-Rated FOX and Touchstone films hidden behind an adult-only barrier! Could Deadpool come to Disney+?

Disney+ is great, but there's a notable lack of any films not rated PG-13, PG, or G. That's stopped a lot of big titles from arriving on the streaming service, including Fox releases like Deadpool, Alien, and Bohemian Rhapsody. However, a new rumor indicates that there could be plans to add an adults-only section to give subscribers access to a wider array of content.

"Hearing interesting reports from sources in the last couple days that Disney is creating essentially a more adult section of Disney+ that will require pin code access," reporter Bill Hunt says. "And that's where all of the Fox and MGM content will go moving forward. Including lots of #4K."

He later clarified that he meant to say Touchstone, not MGM, as that studio was responsible for releasing Disney films aimed at older moviegoers.

As Hunt explains, "It makes sense for some of these Fox and MGM titles to go on Disney+ because it already has a far larger international reach than Hulu (which is only available in the US and Japan at the moment)." With such a large library of R-Rated content at its disposal, it makes no sense for Disney not to capitalise through its streaming service.

It's unclear when this new section of Disney+ would be added, but it's bound to increase its subscriber count.

