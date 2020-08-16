Disney+ Could See More Movies Join MULAN Behind That $29.99 Premier Access Paywall

If an exchange with Disney+'s customer service team is to be believed, Mulan won't be the only movie heading to the streaming service for $29.99, leaving us to wonder what could end up joining it...

According to an exchange shared by Murphy's Multiverse, a Disney+ customer service agent has confirmed that more movies will be added to the same PVOD service Mulan arrives on September 4th.

As we reported earlier this month, Disney has decided to have that feature skip a theatrical release, with subscribers to their streaming service paying $29.99 to watch it (they'll then get to keep it providing they remain subscribed to Disney+). It's a unique approach, and one that's generated a lot of discussion, both good and bad.

The interaction shared by the site reads, "As per checking in our data that the $29.99 is on top of your yearly subscription and your premier access for now we have the Mulan but when the time goes by the premier access will be more updated and more movies to watch."

Now, this should be taken with a grain of salt because Disney CEO Bob Chapel did say Mulan would be a one-off, but you have to believe the movie's unique release method is being used to test the waters for future releases, especially given the current, uncertain climate.

How much this customer service agent really knows about future plans is also worth noting, but there's definitely something to this, and it's hard to now not wonder whether a couple of high-profile Marvel movies could follow.

What do you guys think?