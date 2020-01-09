Disney Developing New Version Of THE HAUNTED MANSION With GHOSTBUSTERS Scribe Katie Dippold

After previously being adapted into a 2003 film starring Eddie Murphy, Disney's classic Haunted Mansion theme park ride is finally returning to the big screen from Ghosbusters scribe Katie Dippold!

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that the writer behind the 2016's Ghostbusters reboot and hit comedy The Heat has been tasked by Disney to write a film based on The Haunted Mansion theme part ride. A previous version was released in 2003 directed by Rob Minkoff and starring Eddie Murphy.

It took its fair share of liberties and proved to be an entertaining, if "unfaithful" take on the iconic ride which first debuted in 1969. It's since become an iconic part of the Disney theme parks, with characters like Madame Leota and the cloaked Hatbox Ghost ripe for a film adaptation such as this.

Disney once tasked Guillermo del Toro with rebooting the film franchise, but that didn't work out.

Dippold worked in Parks and Recreation before breaking into features, and she appears to be a good fit for a reimagining of The Haunted Mansion which will balance laughs with family friendly scares.

Rideback, the banner run by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich behind the Aladdin remake, is producing this live-action film which joins Pirates of the Caribbean and The Jungle Cruise as theme park ride adaptations. No director has been set, and it's way too soon to talk about the cast or release date.

Click HERE for more Disney news from CBM!