Disney Faces Backlash For Shooting MULAN Scenes In China's Xinjiang Province

Disney has come under fire for filming Mulan in Xinjiang; the site of alleged human rights abuses. Not only that, but the studio appears to have thanked the government agencies involved in said abuses...

Disney's live-action remake of Mulan continues to court controversy. Following recent anti-democracy comments made by star Liu Yifei leading to the #BoycottMulan movement, the studio has come under fire for filming parts of the film in China's Xinjiang Province.

Beijing has been accused of perpetrating human rights abuses against Uighur Muslims on a massive scale in this region, and Disney's direct association appears to have been uncovered via a "special thanks" in Mulan's end credits.

The movie premiered on Disney+ this past Friday, and some viewers noticed that Disney offered their gratitude to eight government entities in Xinjiang, including the public security bureau in the city of Turpan, where China is said to have over a dozen "re-education camps" in operation. These camps are believed to hold Uighur Muslims in extra-judicial detention.

This is obviously not the type of attention Disney will have been hoping for on the heels of Mulan's release, but it is important to bring these type of issues to light as Disney - and Hollywood in general - continues to pander to China at every opportunity in the hopes of finding a larger foothold in the Middle Kingdom's lucrative film industry.

What do you guys make of this development? Let us know in the usual place.