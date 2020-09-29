Disney Has Officially Moved The Next D23 EXPO From Summer 2021 To September 2022

Disney is not taking any chances with the ongoing pandemic, and has now officially announced that the next D23 Expo will not go ahead next Summer as planned, but has been rescheduled for 2022...

Disney has officially announced that its biannual D23 Expo will not go ahead next Summer as planned, and will instead take place in September of 2022.

The Mouse House shared the news via Twitter, confirming that the event has been rescheduled and will now run from September 9-11 at the Anaheim Convention Center. The announcement comes with a promise that the "D23 Expo 2022 will be a celebration unlike any other" as fans will be given a first look at "incredible plans for the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company."

An update regarding #D23Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event: pic.twitter.com/4v6cG8AvOA — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) September 28, 2020

While disappointing, this delay is not entirely surprising. The world is still very much at the mercy of the COVID-19 pandemic, and while the hope is that things will have returned to at least some semblance of normality by 2021, Disney doesn't appear to be taking any chances.

The next D23 Expo will now take place shortly after another major Disney convention, Star Wars Celebration, which was also rescheduled due to the pandemic and is now set to return to the Anaheim Convention Center on August 18-21, 2022.

What do you guys make of this update? Were any of you planning to attend D23 next year? Let us know in the usual place.