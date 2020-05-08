Disney+ Has Reached 5-Year Global Subscribers Goal Just Eight Months After Launching

The Walt Disney Company has announced that its streaming service, Disney+, has exceeded expectations by hitting its subscriber target four years sooner than anticipated. A good sign for that Mulan launch!

Disney's quarterly earnings call took place last night, and though it didn't deliver much in the way of good news beyond release date plans for Mulan, there were signs the Disney+ streaming service will continue to go from strength to strength.

The Walt Disney Company Chief Executive Officer Bob Chapek confirmed that Disney+ currently has 60.5 million subscribers. Why is that a big deal? Disney initially expected to achieve between 60 million - 90 million subscribers by 2024, so the streamer is well ahead of schedule and far exceeding those early estimates.

"Despite the ongoing challenges of the pandemic, we’ve continued to build on the incredible success of Disney+ as we grow our global direct-to-consumer businesses," Chapek said. "The global reach of our full portfolio of direct-to-consumer services now exceeds an astounding 100 million paid subscriptions -- a significant milestone and a reaffirmation of our DTC strategy, which we view as key to the future growth of our company."

Taking this into account, here's some interesting figures for you.

If only 10 million subscribers pay $29.99 for Mulan, that's $300 million, a lot more than the film would make in theaters at the moment. The number is likely to be two or three times more than that, however, so the theatrical landscape could massively change thanks to Disney+'s new premium option.

