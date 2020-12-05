Disney+ Is Likely To Pass 200 Million Subscribers By 2025 According To Analysts

While Disney's theme parks are currently in disarray due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company's streaming service is taking off in a big way and is likely to pass a huge 200 million subscribers by 2025.

Disney+ launched in the US and a handful of other countries last November, but it arrived in Europe just as theaters were starting to be closed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Subscriptions took off in a massive way with people desperate for something to watch at home, but The Hollywood Reporter has now shared a fascinating look at the streaming service's future.

Working with TV research analyst Simon Murray, they believe it could hit 202 million subscribers by 2025 across 138 countries. That's a massive increase from the previous prediction of 126 million, and bodes well for Disney as it looks to move past the long-established Amazon Prime Video.

"We have completely revised our forecasts for 138 countries in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic," Murray said. "A major impact of lockdown has been a steep rise in SVOD subscriptions."

Netflix is expected to reach 258 million subscribers by 2025, but Disney+ will be nipping at its heels.

HBO Max and Apple TV+ are estimated at a slightly more conservative 25 million and 14 million. That's actually a decrease, but with so many streaming services available, there's going to be winners and losers. However, it's vital that productions resume soon or all these platforms could struggle.

What do you guys subscribe to?