Disney Making BLACK PANTHER, DEADPOOL, THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK, And More Available To US Theaters

With theaters getting ready to re-open their doors next month, Disney is offering chains the chance to screen movies like The Avengers , Star Wars: The Force Awakens , The Empire Strikes Back , and more...

While Mulan is still scheduled to be released on July 24th, it's unclear whether that movie will meet its planned release date. Initially, it was set to follow Tenet, but Christopher Nolan's latest blockbuster is now coming at the end of July, and that means there will be at least a week or two (or three!) with nothing new playing on the big screen.

Well, in a bid to help exhibitors bring moviegoers back to theaters, it's been confirmed that Disney is offering them a wide range of titles, including The Avengers, The Empire Strikes Back, and Iron Man.

There are also family friendly films like Inside Out and The Greatest Showman, but it will be the chance to see movies like those listed above for the first time on the silver screen which will really excite a lot of people. After all, a 16-year-old fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe would have been only four when Iron Man was released, so...yeah, that probably makes a lot of you feel old!

Check out the tentative list of titles below, and stay tuned for more on Disney's plans as we have them.

