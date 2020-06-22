Disney+ No Longer Offering Seven Day Free Trial For New Subscribers

Bad news for those of you still planning to check out Disney+ for free, as it's been confirmed that the service is no longer offering a seven day trial for new subscribers to the streaming platform!

Like many streaming services, Disney was initially offering new Disney+ subscribers a seven day free trial. That would allow them to watch content for a week without paying, and with little in the way of new material available right now, everything from The Mandalorian to The World According to Jeff Goldblum could effortlessly be binged in that time.

With the debut of Lin-Manuel Miranda's his Broadway musical Hamilton just two weeks away, Disney has made the smart business decision to remove the free trial for all future new subscribers.

"We continue to test and evaluate different marketing, offers and promotions to grow Disney Plus," a Disney+ representative told Variety. "The service was set at an attractive price-to-value proposition that we believe delivers a compelling entertainment offering on its own."

Disney+ has been removed from all free trial bundles, including the one which includes ESPN+ and Hulu (the latter is still available by itself with a one month free trial).

This is shame, but clearly a business decision meant to increase the number of subscribers Disney+ has.

